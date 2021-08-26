Illinois governor to announce mask mandate, order vaccines for schools - reports

People wearing protective face masks walk, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, along the shores of Lake Michigan in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., December 6, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to announce a new COVID-19 policy for the state on Thursday, requiring eligible students and school staffers to be vaccinated and all to wear masks in schools and colleges, the Chicago Tribune and other media reported.

Pritzker, a Democrat, is also expected to order an indoor mask mandate statewide, including children age 2 and above, the Tribune reported citing two unnamed sources.

The announcement is set to come amid a resurgence of COVID cases spurred largely by the Delta variant of the virus and increasing reports of "breakthrough" cases where people already vaccinated get infected.

On Monday, the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine was given full approval for use by the federal government. But Pfizer authorization is for people ages 16 an older, not younger children.

Prizker's expected announcement will come in the wake of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's recent order that requires all city employees including police and firefighters to be vaccinated or have proof of a valid medical or religious exemption. L1N2PW1TR

The policy in the third-largest U.S. city comes as numerous other municipalities, school districts and governments across the nation grapple with masking and vaccination requirements.

Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Chizu Nomiyama

