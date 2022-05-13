Imported infant formula could help lift U.S. supply in weeks -FDA chief
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - The Food and Drug Administration will outline a plan next week to streamline imports of infant formula, the agency's chief said on Friday, adding that the action along with others would "help dramatically improve the supply in the U.S. in a matter of weeks."
FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, in a series of posts on Twitter, said the health regulator would work with manufacturers and others to ensure baby formula product brought in from overseas meets U.S. safety and other standards.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.