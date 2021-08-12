Incoming New York Governor Kathy Hochul to seek election after finishing Cuomo's term

New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during a news conference the day after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation at the New York State Capitol, in Albany, New York, U.S., August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Schultz

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - New York Governor-to-be Kathy Hochul declared on Thursday that she will seek election to the office in 2022 after completing the unexpired term of Andrew Cuomo, who is stepping down later this month after a rash of sexual harassment allegations.

“I’m the most prepared person to assume this responsibility, and I’m going to ask the voters for their faith in me again,” Hochul, 62, who has been New York's lieutenant governor under Cuomo, said in declaring her candidacy on NBC's "Today" program.

With a wide-ranging impeachment probe pending and his supporters abandoning him, Cuomo, 63, announced on Tuesday that he would resign in 14 days.

Reporting by Peter Szekely in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis

