Incumbent Republican congressman Meijer concedes to Trump-endorsed Gibbs in Michigan primary

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Peter Meijer conceded to Trump-endorsed primary challenger John Gibbs for the Republican Party's nomination in a Michigan congressional district.

"This was a hard-fought primary campaign, .... I also want to congratulate my opponent John Gibbs on his victory tonight," Meijer said in a statement.

Gibbs is a former official in ex-President Donald Trump's administration and was endorsed by him. Gibbs will face a Democrat in the Nov. 8 midterm election.

Meijer is a moderate and one of ten Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, and the district is considered a potential pickup for Democrats.

