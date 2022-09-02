Inflation may be easing, Biden says in response to jobs report

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on what he calls the "continued battle for the Soul of the Nation" in front of Independence Hall at Independence National Historical Park, Philadelphia, U.S., September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Friday that there are some signs that inflation may be easing, as he responded to the Labor Department's report that jobs increased by 315,000 last month.

"The bottom line is jobs are up, wages are up, people are back to work. And we're seeing some signs that inflation may be, may be - I'm not over-promising - may be beginning to ease," Biden said at a White House event.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

