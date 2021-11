'Finally, infrastructure week!' Biden says, cheering $1 trillion bill

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks after late-night passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill to repair the nation's airports, roads and bridges, next to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. November 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed through Congress on Friday night is a "once in a generation" investment that will create millions of jobs, U.S. President Joe Biden said Saturday morning.

"Finally, infrastructure week," Biden said, opening remarks at the White House with a chuckle. "I’m so happy to say that - infrastructure week!"

Former President Donald Trump declared 'Infrastructure week' in 2018, but was unable to pass a bill after multiple tries during his presidency.

Biden said he will sign the bipartisan bill "soon" in a formal signing ceremony that highlights all the people who worked on it, Democrats and Republicans alike. Americans should see the impacts in coming months, he said.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill will create "blue collar" jobs modernizing roads and bridges, and transform the U.S. transportation system, he said.

Americans "will see the effects of this bill probably starting within the next two to three months," he said.

Reporting by Heather Timmons; editing by Diane Craft

