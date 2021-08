A satellite image shows Hurricane Ida in the Gulf of Mexico and approaching the coast of Louisiana, U.S., August 29, 2021. NOAA/Handout via REUTERS

DENVER, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Early reports show no major damage to the Port of New Orleans commercial facilities following Hurricane Ida, a spokesperson said on Monday.

The port expects to resume operations as quickly as possible after coordination with authorities, the spokesperson also said.

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.