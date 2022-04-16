Shooting at South Carolina shopping mall leaves multiple injuries

April 16 (Reuters) - A shooting on Saturday at a shopping mall in Columbia, South Carolina, has left a number of people injured, local police reported on Twitter.

Few official details were available, but local media outlets reported heavy presence of police and emergency personnel at the mall about 10 miles north of downtown Columbia, the state capital.

Local TV news footage showed police had blocked an exit ramp from an adjacent highway. WIS-TV in Columbia said the shooting occurred inside the mall.

The Columbia Police Department said in an initial tweet that its officers were responding to "shots fired at the Columbiana Centre."

However, the number of people hurt and the nature of their injuries was not clear. There was no information on whether any suspects were in custody or at large.

"We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident — they are receiving medical attention. The extent of injuries unknown at this time," police said in a follow-up tweet. "Officers have been evacuating the (Columbiana Centre) mall and getting people to safety."

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington and Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

