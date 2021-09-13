Skip to main content

United States

Insurers may take hit of $20 bln-$30 bln from Hurricane Ida- report

1 minute read

Damaged power lines and homes can be seen days after hurricane Ida ripped through Grand Isle, Louisiana, U.S., September 2, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Insurers are bracing for claims of between $20 billion and $30 billion after assessing the damage from Hurricane Ida in many locations including New York and New Jersey, catastrophe risk modeling firm AIR Worldwide said on Monday.

AIR said it updated its insured loss estimates after analyzing the inland flood impacts across Hurricane Ida's track, including in the Northeast states.

AIR had earlier estimated insured losses, including wind and storm surge, in the range of $17 billion to $25 billion from the deadly hurricane.

Included in the estimates are losses to onshore residential, commercial, industrial properties, and automobiles for their building, contents, and time element coverage, AIR said.

Losses do not include any estimate of losses from the National Flood Insurance Program, or any losses from offshore assets, it added.

The industry loss estimates also reflect an adjustment to account for increased material and other repair costs in the current construction market, AIR said, adding costs remain they about 30% higher.

The loss bill from Ida is still likely to be far less than the $87 billion in claims from Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when adjusted for inflation, according to experts. read more

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 12:03 PM UTC

Biden put rights at heart of U.S. foreign policy. Then he pulled punches

Hours after the last U.S. troops and diplomats were out of Afghanistan, President Joe Biden said in an address at the White House that Washington will continue to support the Afghans left behind and would defend their basic rights, especially those of women and girls.

United States
Afghanistan blame game shifts to U.S. Congress as Blinken testifies
United States
Biden heads to western U.S. to tout climate goals, back California governor
United States
Factbox: Key figures and fallout in U.S. college admissions scandal
United States
First trial in U.S. college admission scandal to begin