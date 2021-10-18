United States
International travel searches spike after U.S. moves to ease curbs - Kayak
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Travel website Kayak said on Monday searches related to international travel to the United States spiked 48% on Saturday, compared to the same day one week earlier.
This followed the White House's announcement on Friday that it would lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8. read more
Kayak is owned and operated by Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG.O).
