International travel searches spike after U.S. moves to ease curbs - Kayak

Southwest flight are shown as delayed on the departure screen at the airport in El Paso, Texas, U.S., October 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Travel website Kayak said on Monday searches related to international travel to the United States spiked 48% on Saturday, compared to the same day one week earlier.

This followed the White House's announcement on Friday that it would lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8. read more

Kayak is owned and operated by Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG.O).

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

