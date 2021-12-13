Investigation into Amazon.com Illinois building collapse opened - labor official

Amazon personnel gather for a meeting on the lot of the distribution center where the roof collapsed in Edwardsville, Illinois, U.S. December 13, 2021. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

CHICAGO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - An investigation into an Amazon.com (AMZN.O) building collapse in Edwardsville, Illinois, has been opened by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Scott Allen, a U.S. Department of Labor Regional Director for Public Affairs, said on Monday.

OSHA has six months to complete its investigation, issue citations and propose monetary penalties if violations of workplace safety and or health regulations are found, Allen said in an e-mail. Compliance officers have been on site since Saturday, he said.

An Amazon spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment

