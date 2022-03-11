1 minute read
Iowa reports highly lethal bird flu in commercial egg-laying chickens
CHICAGO, March 11 (Reuters) - Iowa reported an outbreak of highly lethal bird flu in a commercial flock of egg-laying chickens on Friday, raising the risk for further infections in the top U.S. egg-producing state.
Iowa was already facing restrictions on exports of poultry products after a commercial turkey flock tested positive for the disease on Sunday. read more
In 2015, Iowa was at the center of the biggest-ever U.S. outbreak of avian flu, which killed about 50 million egg-laying chickens and turkeys.
Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis
