Iowa reports highly lethal bird flu in commercial egg-laying chickens

CHICAGO, March 11 (Reuters) - Iowa reported an outbreak of highly lethal bird flu in a commercial flock of egg-laying chickens on Friday, raising the risk for further infections in the top U.S. egg-producing state.

Iowa was already facing restrictions on exports of poultry products after a commercial turkey flock tested positive for the disease on Sunday. read more

In 2015, Iowa was at the center of the biggest-ever U.S. outbreak of avian flu, which killed about 50 million egg-laying chickens and turkeys.

Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis

