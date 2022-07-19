1 minute read
Jan. 6 committee chair has COVID, Thursday hearing will proceed
WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The chairman of the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has contracted COVID-19 but Thursday's primetime hearing will proceed, according to a statement from the chairman, U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson.
Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
