Jan. 6 committee chair has COVID, Thursday hearing will proceed

1 minute read

House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack led by Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., swears in the witnesses during during the seventh public hearing by the House Select Committee to investigate the January 6th attack on the US Capitol, in Washington, DC, U.S., July 12, 2022. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The chairman of the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has contracted COVID-19 but Thursday's primetime hearing will proceed, according to a statement from the chairman, U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

