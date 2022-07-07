Jan. 6 panel to hold primetime hearing next Thursday -source
WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - The House of Representatives panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold a primetime hearing on July 14, a personal familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The committee previously announced a separate hearing on Tuesday read more and is expected to focus on extremist groups, according to media reports. It was not immediately clear what Thursday's hearing would address.
Both meetings follow the panel's expected interview on Friday with Pat Cipollone, former President Donald Trump's White House counsel. read more
