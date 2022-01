White House Senior Advisor Ivanka Trump attends a campaign for Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler on the eve of the run-off election to decide both of Georgia's Senate seats, in Dalton, Georgia, U.S., January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives' panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol plans to seek testimony from former U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and White House aide Ivanka Trump, CNN reported on Thursday.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh; writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Tim Ahmann

