Jan. 6 panel to vote on whether to subpoena Trump -NBC News















WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The congressional panel investigating Donald Trump's supporters' Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol plans to vote on Thursday on whether to subpoena the former president, NBC News reported, citing sources familiar with the committee's plans.

The vote is planned for during the panel's hearing, which began earlier on Thursday, NBC reporters said in a post on Twitter.

Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chris Reese











