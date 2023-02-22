Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump subpoenaed in Capitol attack probe, NYT reports















WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka Trump have been subpoenaed by Special Counsel Jack Smith to testify before a federal grand jury regarding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith in November last year to take over two investigations involving Trump, who is running for president in 2024.

The first probe involves Trump's handling of highly sensitive classified documents he retained at his Florida resort after leaving the White House in January 2021.

The second investigation is looking at efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election's results, including a plot to submit phony slates of electors to block Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's victory.

Earlier this month, media outlets reported that former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, former national security adviser Robert O'Brien and former chief of staff to Trump, Mark Meadows, were subpoenaed by Smith in his probes.

Grand juries in Washington have been hearing testimony in recent months for both investigations from former top Trump administration officials.

Smith's office and Kushner did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday. Ivanka Trump could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh, Eric Beech and Costas Pitas











