United States

Jill Biden to undergo procedure to remove object lodged in her foot

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Men's 400m Individual Medley - Heats - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 24, 2021. First lady Jill Biden looks from the stands REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. first lady Jill Biden will undergo a medical procedure on Thursday to remove an object lodged in her left foot, a spokesperson said.

Biden stepped on the object while walking on a beech in Hawaii last weekend, said Michael LaRosa. She will undergo the procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. "The president will join her," LaRosa said in a statement.

United States

