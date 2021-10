Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) is planning to ask U.S. federal regulators this week to authorize a booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing officials familiar with the company's plans.

Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

