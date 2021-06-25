United States
John Wood Group unit to pay $18 mln to settle bribery charges -U.S. Justice Department
WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - Amec Foster Wheeler Energy Ltd, a subsidiary of UK-based engineering company John Wood Group Plc, has agreed to pay $18 million to resolve criminal charges stemming from a scheme to pay bribes to officials in Brazil, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.
Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham
