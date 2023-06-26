JPMorgan board member Jim Crown dies in an accident

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM.N) board member Jim Crown died on Sunday in an accident, it said in a memo from JPMorgan's CEO Jamie Dimon which was seen by Reuters.

"He was an integral part of JPMorgan Chase and our lives, and his presence will be deeply missed," Dimon said in a message to the board of directors.

The bank gave no further details on the accident.

Crown, 70, was also the chairman and chief executive officer of Henry Crown and Co, a privately owned company that invests in public and private securities, real estate, and operating companies.

He was also the chairman of The Aspen Institute, and trustee of the Museum of Science and Industry and the University of Chicago and served as a lead director of General Dynamics Corporation.

Reporting by Nupur Anand and Lananh Nguyen in New York















