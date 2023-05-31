JPMorgan says Dimon never had discussions with former executive over Epstein















May 31 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) said on Wednesday Chief Executive Jamie Dimon never had discussions with Jes Staley, a former top executive at the bank, about the lender's business with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"There is no evidence that any such communications ever occurred — nothing in the voluminous number of documents reviewed and nothing in the nearly dozen depositions taken, including that of our own CEO," the bank said in a statement.

The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported that Staley had several communications with Dimon about the bank's ties with Epstein, citing the former executive's statements in legal documents seen by the newspaper.

The bank has been slapped with two lawsuits saying it should have cut ties to Epstein. It is seeking to hold Staley liable for concealing what he knew about the disgraced financier.

Lawyers for Staley did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In his deposition on Friday, Dimon said he had never met or communicated with Epstein.

Epstein died in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. New York City's medical examiner called the death a suicide.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.