JPMorgan will cover U.S. employee travel costs to states for abortion, memo says
NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co will cover travel expenses for U.S.-based employees who need to travel more than 50 miles to get a medical service like an abortion, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
"We're focused on the health and well-being of our employees, and want to ensure equitable access to all benefits," said a bank spokeswoman on Friday. The memo was dated June 1.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday took the dramatic step of overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized a woman's constitutional right to an abortion. read more
