Judge dismisses charge against U.S. teen Rittenhouse for possessing rifle

Judge Bruce Schroeder listens as attorneys discuss changes to the charges against Kyle Rittenhouse at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S. November 12, 2021. Sean Krajacic/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

KENOSHA, Wis, Nov 15 (Reuters) - A Wisconsin judge in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse on Monday dismissed a misdemeanor charge against the U.S. teenager for illegally possessing the AR-15-style rifle he used to shoot three people, killing two, in what he says was self defense.

In dismissing the charge, Judge Bruce Schroeder say the law on possession was unclear. Rittenhouse was 17 at the time of the shootings.

Reporting By Nathan Layne in Kenosha, Wisconsin, editing by Ross Colvin

