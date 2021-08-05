Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Judge orders U.S. to respond to CDC eviction ban challenge by Friday

1 minute read
1/2

A "For Rent" sign is displayed in front of an apartment building in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Will Dunham/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - A U.S judge early Thursday ordered the Biden administration to quickly respond to a legal challenge to a new eviction moratorium put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich ordered the Justice Department to respond by 9 a.m. Friday. The Alabama Association of Realtors and others said in an emergency filing late Wednesday that the CDC issued the new order "for nakedly political reasons - to ease the political pressure, shift the blame to the courts for ending the moratorium, and use litigation delays to achieve a policy objective."

A White House official defended the revised order as a "new, targeted eviction moratorium—focused on counties with High or Substantial case rates."

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 10:06 AM UTCU.S. senators gird for CBO analysis of $1 trillion infrastructure bill

A $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Thursday faces its biggest test of this week's U.S. Senate debate when the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office delivers its judgment on whether the measure fulfills a promise of not adding to Washington's budget deficits.

United StatesEXCLUSIVE-Biden plans shift in arms policy to add weight to human rights concerns
United StatesU.S. State Dept probing whereabouts of $5,800 bottle of whisky given to Pompeo
United StatesLandlord groups ask U.S. judge to toss out new COVID-19 eviction ban
United StatesVan believed carrying migrants overturns in Texas, 10 killed