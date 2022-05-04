Judge releases Oath Keepers member pending trial for U.S. Capitol attack

1 minute read

An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump riot in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

May 4 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday agreed to release Oath Keepers member Edward Vallejo from custody while he awaits trial on charges stemming from last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol.

