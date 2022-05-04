1 minute read
Judge releases Oath Keepers member pending trial for U.S. Capitol attack
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
May 4 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday agreed to release Oath Keepers member Edward Vallejo from custody while he awaits trial on charges stemming from last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.