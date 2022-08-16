Judge schedules Thursday hearing on motion to unseal Trump search warrant materials

An aerial view of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home after Trump said that FBI agents searched it, in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. August 15, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The federal judge overseeing the search warrant on President Donald Trump's Florida home scheduled a in-person hearing for Thursday on motions to unseal search warrant materials, court records showed on Tuesday.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Tim Ahmann

