Judge schedules Thursday hearing on motion to unseal Trump search warrant materials
WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The federal judge overseeing the search warrant on President Donald Trump's Florida home scheduled a in-person hearing for Thursday on motions to unseal search warrant materials, court records showed on Tuesday.
Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Tim Ahmann
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.