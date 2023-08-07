Julie Su's status as acting labor secretary gets watchdog review - Bloomberg News

Julie Su appears before a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on her nomination to be Labor Secretary, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2023. REUTERS/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/File Photo

Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) is reviewing whether Julie Su should be limited in how long she can serve as acting secretary of labor under federal vacancy rules, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Education and the Workforce Committee Chairwoman Rep. Virginia Foxx asked the watchdog in a July 6 letter to provide its opinion on the legal authority governing Su's service as "acting" leader of the U.S, Department of Labor, and how long she can lead the agency in a temporary capacity.

In July, Reuters reported that U.S. President Joe Biden's pick for labor secretary, Julie Su, will be kept on as acting secretary indefinitely.

Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru

