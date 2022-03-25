Jury awards racial justice activists $14 mln in lawsuit against Denver police

Demonstrators wearing protective face masks raise their fists as they sit in silence for nine minutes in a peaceful protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, at 19th and Broadway in Denver, Colorado, U.S., June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran/File Photo

DENVER, March 25 (Reuters) - A federal court jury on Friday awarded $14 million to a dozen activists who sued Denver police, claiming excessive force was used against peaceful protesters during racial injustice demonstrations following the death of George Floyd in 2020.

Reporting by Keith Coffman in Denver; Editing by Steve Gorman and Leslie Adler

