Jury awards racial justice activists $14 mln in lawsuit against Denver police
DENVER, March 25 (Reuters) - A federal court jury on Friday awarded $14 million to a dozen activists who sued Denver police, claiming excessive force was used against peaceful protesters during racial injustice demonstrations following the death of George Floyd in 2020.
Reporting by Keith Coffman in Denver; Editing by Steve Gorman and Leslie Adler
