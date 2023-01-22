Justice Department found more classified documents in search of Biden home, lawyer says

[1/2] U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he hosts mayors from the U.S. Conference of Mayors' Winter Meeting and other officials in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo















WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The Justice Department discovered more classified documents during a search of President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware home, a lawyer for the president said in a statement Saturday night.

The president offered access "to his home to allow DOJ to conduct a search of the entire premises for potential vice-presidential records and potential classified material," Biden's attorney Bob Bauer said in a statement.

Neither Biden nor his wife were present during the search, the attorney said.

Reporting by Joel Schectman Editing by Nick Zieminski











