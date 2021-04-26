Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United StatesJustice Dept investigating Louisville police, looking into search warrants -Garland

Reuters
1 minute read

U.S. Attorney General Merick Garland said on Monday the Justice Department is investigating police practices in Louisville, Kentucky, including how the police department serves search warrants on private homes.

Breonna Taylor, a Black 26-year-old woman, was killed in her home last year during a search by Louisville police officers, sparking civil rights protests nation-wide and raising constitutional concerns about the search.

