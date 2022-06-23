Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban

Juul vape cartridges are pictured for sale at a shop in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

June 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ordered Juul Labs Inc to stop selling its e-cigarettes in the United States, saying the company's data "lacked sufficient evidence" to show its products would be appropriate for the protection of public health. read more

The following are significant events in the checkered history of Juul Labs, which started under the name of Ploom Inc:

Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

