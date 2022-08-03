Kansas voters reject anti-abortion state constitutional amendment

Lillian, 12, hands out pamphlets to urge residents to vote "no" on a proposed amendment to Kansas constitution that would assert there is no right to abortion, in Wichita, Kansas, U.S., July 10, 2022. REUTERS/Gabriella Borter

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Kansas voters on Tuesday rejected a state constitutional amendment that would have declared there is no right to abortion, NBC News projected, delivering a win to abortion rights advocates in the first statewide referendum on the issue since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Reporting by Gabriella Borter; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

