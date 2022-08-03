1 minute read
Kansas voters reject anti-abortion state constitutional amendment
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Kansas voters on Tuesday rejected a state constitutional amendment that would have declared there is no right to abortion, NBC News projected, delivering a win to abortion rights advocates in the first statewide referendum on the issue since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Gabriella Borter; Editing by Cynthia Osterman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.