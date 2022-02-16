1 minute read
Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in turkey flock
CHICAGO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Testing confirmed a highly lethal form of bird flu in a commercial turkey flock in Kentucky, the state said on Wednesday, expanding outbreaks in the U.S. poultry sector.
Kentucky on Monday identified the turkeys in Webster County as a suspected outbreak. Highly pathogenic avian flu has also been confirmed in turkeys in Indiana and a commercial chicken flock in Kentucky. read more
