Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in turkey flock

CHICAGO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Testing confirmed a highly lethal form of bird flu in a commercial turkey flock in Kentucky, the state said on Wednesday, expanding outbreaks in the U.S. poultry sector.

Kentucky on Monday identified the turkeys in Webster County as a suspected outbreak. Highly pathogenic avian flu has also been confirmed in turkeys in Indiana and a commercial chicken flock in Kentucky. read more

Reporting by Tom Polansek Editing by Chris Reese

