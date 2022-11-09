Kentucky voters defend right to abortion -AP















WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Kentucky voters have rejected a state constitutional amendment that would have declared there was no right to abortion, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday, further bolstering abortion rights activists who saw also victories in several other states.

Reporting by Rami Ayyub and Susan Heavey











