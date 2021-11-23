Factbox: Key nominations for the music industry's 2022 Grammy Awards

Jon Batiste performs at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert at Central Park in New York, U.S., September 25, 2021. Picture taken September 25, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

LOS ANGELES, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Nominations for the Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were announced on Tuesday. The awards will be handed out at a live ceremony on Jan. 31.

Below is a list of nominations in key categories.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

"We Are" — Jon Batiste

"Love For Sale" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Justice" — Justin Bieber

"Planet Her" — Doja Cat

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish

"Back Of My Mind" — H.E.R.

"Montero" — Lil Nas X

"Sour" — Olivia Rodrigo

"Evermore" — Taylor Swift

"Donda" — Kanye West

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"I Still Have Faith In You" — ABBA

"Freedom" — Jon Batiste

"I Get A Kick Out Of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Peaches" — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Right On Time" — Brandi Carlile

"Kiss Me More" — Doja Cat Featuring SZA

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" — Lil Nas X

"Drivers License" — Olivia Rodrigo

"Leave The Door Open" — Silk Sonic

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Bad Habits" — Ed Sheeran

"A Beautiful Noise" — Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile

"Drivers License" — Olivia Rodrigo

"Fight For You" — H.E.R.

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish

"Kiss Me More" — Doja Cat Featuring SZA

"Leave The Door Open" — Silk Sonic

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" — Lil Nas X

"Peaches" — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Right On Time" — Brandi Carlile

BEST NEW ARTIST

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

"I Get A Kick Out Of You" - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Lonely" - Justin Bieber & benny blanco

"Butter" - BTS

"Higher Power" - Coldplay

"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat Featuring SZA

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Justice — Justin Bieber

Planet Her — Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

Positions — Ariana Grande

Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

"Shot In The Dark" - AC/DC

"Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)" - Black Pumas

"Nothing Compares 2 U" - Chris Cornell

"Ohms" - Deftones

"Making A Fire" - Foo Fighters

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

"Family Ties" — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

"Up" — Cardi B

"My Life" — J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

"Way 2 Sexy" — Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

"Thot S***" — Megan Thee Stallion

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

"Forever After All" - Luke Combs

"Remember Her Name" - Mickey Guyton

"All I Do Is Drive" - Jason Isbell

"Camera Roll" - Kacey Musgraves

"You Should Probably Leave" - Chris Stapleton

BEST MUSIC FILM

"Inside" — Bo Burnham

"David Byrne’s American Utopia" — David Byrne

"Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles" — Billie Eilish

"Music, Money, Madness ... Jimi Hendrix In Maui" — Jimi Hendrix

"Summer Of Soul" — Various Artists

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Lisa Richwine, Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.