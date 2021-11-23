Factbox: Key nominations for the music industry's 2022 Grammy Awards
LOS ANGELES, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Nominations for the Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were announced on Tuesday. The awards will be handed out at a live ceremony on Jan. 31.
Below is a list of nominations in key categories.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
"We Are" — Jon Batiste
"Love For Sale" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
"Justice" — Justin Bieber
"Planet Her" — Doja Cat
"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish
"Back Of My Mind" — H.E.R.
"Montero" — Lil Nas X
"Sour" — Olivia Rodrigo
"Evermore" — Taylor Swift
"Donda" — Kanye West
RECORD OF THE YEAR
"I Still Have Faith In You" — ABBA
"Freedom" — Jon Batiste
"I Get A Kick Out Of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
"Peaches" — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Right On Time" — Brandi Carlile
"Kiss Me More" — Doja Cat Featuring SZA
"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" — Lil Nas X
"Drivers License" — Olivia Rodrigo
"Leave The Door Open" — Silk Sonic
SONG OF THE YEAR
"Bad Habits" — Ed Sheeran
"A Beautiful Noise" — Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile
"Drivers License" — Olivia Rodrigo
"Fight For You" — H.E.R.
"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish
"Kiss Me More" — Doja Cat Featuring SZA
"Leave The Door Open" — Silk Sonic
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" — Lil Nas X
"Peaches" — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Right On Time" — Brandi Carlile
BEST NEW ARTIST
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
"I Get A Kick Out Of You" - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
"Lonely" - Justin Bieber & benny blanco
"Butter" - BTS
"Higher Power" - Coldplay
"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat Featuring SZA
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Justice — Justin Bieber
Planet Her — Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish
Positions — Ariana Grande
Sour — Olivia Rodrigo
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
"Shot In The Dark" - AC/DC
"Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)" - Black Pumas
"Nothing Compares 2 U" - Chris Cornell
"Ohms" - Deftones
"Making A Fire" - Foo Fighters
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
"Family Ties" — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
"Up" — Cardi B
"My Life" — J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
"Way 2 Sexy" — Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
"Thot S***" — Megan Thee Stallion
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
"Forever After All" - Luke Combs
"Remember Her Name" - Mickey Guyton
"All I Do Is Drive" - Jason Isbell
"Camera Roll" - Kacey Musgraves
"You Should Probably Leave" - Chris Stapleton
BEST MUSIC FILM
"Inside" — Bo Burnham
"David Byrne’s American Utopia" — David Byrne
"Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles" — Billie Eilish
"Music, Money, Madness ... Jimi Hendrix In Maui" — Jimi Hendrix
"Summer Of Soul" — Various Artists
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.