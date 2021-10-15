Skip to main content

Key part of Biden's climate agenda likely to be cut on Manchin's opposition - NYT

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Joe Manchin (D-WV) speaks during a hearing on a budget request for the Department of the Interior for 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

Oct 15 (Reuters) - A key part of U.S. President Joe Biden's climate agenda - a program to rapidly replace the U.S. coal- and gas-fired power plants with wind, solar and nuclear energy - will likely be dropped from the budget bill pending in the U.S. Congress, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing sources.

Senator Joe Manchin, the Democrat from West Virginia whose vote is crucial to the passage of the bill, has told the White House that he strongly opposes the clean electricity program, the newspaper said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

