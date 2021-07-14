Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Key Senate Democrat says will find funding for sweeping infrastructure bill

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) speaks during a hearing with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2021. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden told reporters on Wednesday his committee will find funding for the sweeping infrastructure proposals negotiated between top Democrats and the White House.

"The bottom line for me, as chairman of the Finance Committee, is to make sure - and this will be the case - that I provide the funding for the priorities of the caucus," Wyden said.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Scott Malone

