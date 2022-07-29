Key texts between Trump DHS officials before Jan. 6 missing -Wash Post

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf is seen before he testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 23, 2020. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - Text messages between two top security officials from the Donald Trump administration for a key period before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol are missing, the Washington Post said, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Messages between acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and acting deputy secretary Ken Cuccinelli, the department's top officals at the time, were lost "in a 'reset' of their government phones when they left their jobs in January 2021," the newspaper said.

Reporting by Heather Timmons; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

