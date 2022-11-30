Kim Kardashian gets $200,000 monthly child support settlement from Ye - media















Nov 29 (Reuters) - Kim Kardashian and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, have reached a divorce settlement that includes joint custody of their four children and dividing up their real estate assets, media reports said on Tuesday.

Though they will have joint custody of their children, ages 3, 4, 6 and 9, Kardashian will receive $200,000 a month in child support, as they will spend most of their time with her, the New York Post reported.

The celebrity couple were married in 2014, and Kardashian filed for divorce last year, citing irreconcilable differences.

Ye has courted controversy in recent months by publicly ending major corporate tie-ups and making outbursts on social media against other celebrities. His Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted, with the social media platforms removing some of his posts that users condemned as antisemitic.

A meeting last week between Ye, Donald Trump and white supremacist Nick Fuentes, drew rare Republican criticism for the former president.

Details of their divorce settlement were reported by several media outlets, citing Los Angeles County Superior Court documents. Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the documents' authenticity.

The parents must agree on what school the children will attend and other decisions involving therapy, counseling or religious activities, the Post said, citing the court document.

The children will not be allowed to move more than 60 miles (100 km) from Kardashian's home in Hidden Hills near Los Angeles before they finish high school or turn 19 years old, the Post reported. Each parent will have access to the children on their birthdays and other special occasions, the Post said.

Ye has agreed to transfer one Hidden Hills property to Kardashian, who will also keep properties in Malibu and Riverside, California, and Harrison, Idaho, the Post said.

Neither party will pay the other spousal support, and they will each pay their own debts, Sky News reported. They will split the cost of their children's private security, schooling and university, Sky said.

A Kardashian spokesperson declined to comment. Representatives of Ye did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Daniel Trotta in Carlsbad, California; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.