Kremlin says date and location of Putin-Biden summit not yet decided

Russian and U.S. state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia and the United States had not yet agreed on a date and place for a summit meeting of President Joe Biden and President Vladimir Putin and that many factors still needed to be looked at before it is finalised.

A Kremlin aide said on Sunday that the meeting could happen in June, the RIA news agency reported. Russia's Kommersant newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said Biden had offered Putin to meet on June 15-16 in a European country. read more

