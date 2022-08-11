La Nina conditions to continue, odds lower into winter -U.S. forecaster

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chances for La Niña are expected to gradually decrease from 86% in the coming season to 60% during December-February 2022-23, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

The La Niña weather pattern is characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter

