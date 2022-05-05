L.A. prosecutors won't file felony charges against suspect in attack on comedian Chappelle

Actor Dave Chappelle arrives for the press conference to promote the film A Star is Born at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES, May 5 (Reuters) - Los Angeles prosecutors said on Thursday they would not file felony charges against the man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle onstage, instead referring the case to the city attorney for possible misdemeanor charges.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Leslie Adler

