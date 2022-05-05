1 minute read
L.A. prosecutors won't file felony charges against suspect in attack on comedian Chappelle
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LOS ANGELES, May 5 (Reuters) - Los Angeles prosecutors said on Thursday they would not file felony charges against the man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle onstage, instead referring the case to the city attorney for possible misdemeanor charges.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.