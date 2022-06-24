Landmark gun bill draws enough votes to pass U.S. House

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) walks through the U.S. Capitol after giving a speech on gun safety legislation on the Senate floor in Washington, U.S., June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - The first significant gun-safety bill in decades garnered enough votes for passage in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday, weeks after mass shootings in Texas and New York that killed more than 30 people, including 19 children.

Voting continued in the Democratic-controlled chamber, a day after the Senate passed the same legislation. Once formally approved by the House, the measure would go to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law.

Reporting by David Morgan and Moira Warburton; Editing by Chris Gallagher

