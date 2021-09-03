Larry strengthens into Category 2 Hurricane -U.S. NHC

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Larry intensified into a Category 2 Hurricane on Friday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, adding that additional strengthening is forecast during the next few days and Larry is forecast to become a major hurricane this weekend.

Larry is located about 1,175 miles (1,890 km) west of the southernmost Cape Verde Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour (155 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

