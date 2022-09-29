Factbox: Latest on ratification status of U.S. railroad unions to avert strike















Sept 29 (Reuters) - Major U.S. railroads and unions representing 115,000 workers reached a tentative deal last week and averted a potential strike that could have stalled almost 30% of U.S. cargo shipments by weight, stoked inflation and cost the U.S. economy as much as $2 billion per day.

Although a strike was avoided with intervention from the Biden administration, uncertainty still looms over the industry as most unions are yet to ratify the deal. read more

Find below the status of the tentative deal involving the 12 unions, some of whom have already ratified or rejected it, with others still to vote over the next few weeks.

Reporting by Priyamvada C and Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli











