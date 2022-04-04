Lawmakers to back $10 bln in U.S. COVID funds -report

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the administration's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) surge response in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 13, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - Negotiators in Congress are poised to announce an agreement for $10 billion in more COVID-19 funding to address U.S. needs but have dropped international aid from the package, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

Lawmakers could not agree on additional money in global aid to address the novel coronavirus, the Post said, citing two people familiar with the deal.

Writing by Susan Heavey

