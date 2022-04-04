1 minute read
Lawmakers to back $10 bln in U.S. COVID funds -report
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - Negotiators in Congress are poised to announce an agreement for $10 billion in more COVID-19 funding to address U.S. needs but have dropped international aid from the package, the Washington Post reported on Monday.
Lawmakers could not agree on additional money in global aid to address the novel coronavirus, the Post said, citing two people familiar with the deal.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Writing by Susan Heavey
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.