Lawmakers want US to address security concerns about Chinese cellular modules

[1/3] Jessica Rosenworcel attends an oversight hearing held by the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee to examine the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in Washington, U.S. June 24, 2020. Jonathan Newton/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Two U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to address questions about potential security concerns involving cellular modules made by Chinese companies including Quectel (603236.SS) and Fibocom Wireless (300638.SZ).

House China Select Committee chair Mike Gallagher, a Republican, and the panel's top Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi in a letter to FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel raised alarm that U.S. medical equipment, vehicles and farm equipment could be accessed and controlled remotely from China if they are made with Chinese-made cellular modules.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter

