Cuomo's lawyer calls for Attorney General Letitia James to recuse herself

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A lawyer for Andrew Cuomo on Thursday called on New York state Attorney General Letitia James to recuse herself from any decisions regarding the sexual harassment case against the former governor, saying her gubernatorial campaign created a conflict of interest.

“Her office must recuse as she is campaigning for governor,” said Rita Galvin, a lawyer for Cuomo, calling attention to James's campaign announcement a day after the Albany County Sheriff's Office charged Cuomo with a misdemeanor sex offense.

“Her judgment in those months was absolutely compromised by her political motivations," Galvin said, referring to the weeks before James' office issued a report that found Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women.

The attorney general's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

James, 63, announced on Oct. 29 that she would challenge fellow Democrat Kathy Hochul, the former lieutenant governor, who replaced Cuomo when he stepped down on Aug. 24 after more than 10 years in office.

James said the five-month independent investigation concluded that Cuomo had engaged in conduct that violated multiple federal and state laws.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; editing by Jonathan Oatis

