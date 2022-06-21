1 minute read
Lead Republican negotiator says deal reached in U.S. Senate gun talks
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator John Cornyn, the lead Republican negotiator in bipartisan gun legislation talks, said on Tuesday that the four main negotiators had reached a deal and that the text of a bill would be released very soon.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Caitlin Webber
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.