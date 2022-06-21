Lead Republican negotiator says deal reached in U.S. Senate gun talks

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) speaks with reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 17, 2022. REUTERS/Jon Cherry/File Photo

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator John Cornyn, the lead Republican negotiator in bipartisan gun legislation talks, said on Tuesday that the four main negotiators had reached a deal and that the text of a bill would be released very soon.

Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Caitlin Webber

